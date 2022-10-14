e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Recalibration of taxi meters begins

As per rules, all taxis and autos must recalibrate their fare metres through 28 authorised dealers

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 14, 2022, 12:06 AM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image
The meter recalibration of the kaali peeli taxis in Mumbai finally began Thursday.

Confirming the development, a senior officer of the state transport department said, "Metre recalibration of auto rikshaw is going on at Andheri and testing of updated meter of taxis is going on at Wadala testing track, if needed more test track will be started."

After the revision in fare, meter recalibration has become mandatory for both auto rickshaws and taxis.

As per rules, all taxis and autos must recalibrate their fare metres through 28 authorised dealers and then get approval from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) after clearing the required practical test of 1.5km.

article-image

