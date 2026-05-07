Mumbai Real Estate Scam: Builder Booked For Alleged ₹6.38 Crore Fraud In Bhandup Commercial Shop Deal

Bhandup police registered a fraud case against a builder over alleged irregularities in commercial shop transactions at a redevelopment project | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 7: The Bhandup police have registered a criminal case against builder Abhayjeet Sakalnarayan Dubey of Sudhanshu Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. for allegedly cheating a Mulund-based steel trader and his family of nearly Rs 6.38 crore through the sale of commercial units in a redevelopment project at Bhandup (West).

Steel trader and family allege cheating

According to the FIR, complainant Chintan Deepak Salot, 30, a resident of Sarvodaya Nagar in Mulund West, runs a steel trading business through his proprietary firm Sambhavnath Corporation, while his family members operate similar businesses through separate firms.

In 2022, Salot, his brother Hardik and father Deepak were introduced to Dubey by a common acquaintance.

Dubey allegedly informed them that his company required steel on credit for the construction of Aniraj Tower Co-operative Housing Society, located opposite Kaka Petrol Pump on LBS Marg, Bhandup (West), along with other projects.

Following discussions, the Salot family agreed to supply steel on a 15-to-30-day credit basis.

Commercial shops purchased in redevelopment project

During the course of business dealings, the family also purchased five commercial shops in the Aniraj Tower project for a total consideration of Rs 4.66 crore.

Registered agreements for sale were executed on October 11, 2022, and possession of the units was allegedly promised by December 2025.

Police said the FIR clearly states that the shop purchase transactions and the steel supply business were entirely separate dealings.

The Salot family subsequently supplied steel worth around Rs 3.56 crore to Dubey’s company in phases, of which nearly Rs 15 lakh allegedly remains unpaid.

Shops allegedly resold to another buyer

In 2024, the complainants allegedly discovered that four of the shops purchased by them had been merged and sold to another buyer identified as Dr Vaghela.

When questioned, Dubey allegedly admitted to entering into another sale transaction and assured the complainants that they would be compensated as per prevailing market rates.

During further inquiry, the Salot family allegedly learnt that multiple cheating cases had already been registered against Dubey.

They then decided to terminate the shop transactions and sought around Rs 5.70 crore based on prevailing market value.

However, Dubey allegedly started refunding only the original purchase amount instead of the revised market value.

Disputed cancellation and resale transactions

According to the complaint, Dubey persuaded the family to cancel one of the sale agreements, assuring them that the remaining payment would be cleared immediately after the cancellation.

Trusting his assurance, Deepak Salot cancelled one agreement on July 6, 2024, following which Rs 2.47 crore was transferred to his account on July 23, 2024.

Dubey allegedly misled the complainant’s father by stating the shop value as Rs 4 crore and recording only the original purchase price of Rs 2.47 crore in the cancellation deed.

However, the complainants later discovered that Dubey had already executed an agreement for sale on July 9, 2024, to sell the merged commercial unit to Dr Nandini Naresh Vaghela and Dr Naresh Suresh Vaghela for Rs 5.75 crore.

They further alleged that an additional Rs 1 crore was paid in cash in the transaction.

The commercial unit was valued at around Rs 7 crore as per market rates.

Additional allegations against builder

The FIR also alleges that one shop purchased by the Salot family for Rs 49.5 lakh in October 2022 was sold by Dubey to another buyer, Hanmant Pofale, in October 2023 for Rs 52.55 lakh despite the earlier registered agreement not being cancelled.

The transaction contradicts Dubey’s claim that the shops were sold at half price to the Salot family.

The complainants further alleged that Dubey is currently using another disputed commercial unit in Aniraj Tower as his sales office.

When they approached him in early 2025 demanding either possession of the shops or payment of pending dues, he allegedly threatened them by claiming that more than seven FIRs had already been registered against him.

Also Watch:

Police register FIR under BNS

Police said Dubey allegedly cheated the complainants by withholding around Rs 2.34 crore from the agreed settlement amount for three shops and by allegedly misappropriating two additional commercial units collectively valued at over Rs 4.04 crore.

Based on the complaint, the Bhandup police have registered an FIR against Dubey under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated further investigation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/