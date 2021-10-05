Mumbai: Real estate agent arrested for sexually assaulting 15-year-old boy

The Agripada police in Mumbai arrested a 55-year-old man, a real estate agent for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy. The police said the accused recently made the video viral on social media after which the parents approached the police and registered a case.

The police said the accused and the minor boy stayed in the same vicinity. As per the statement of the boy, the accused on one occasion in 2020 sexually assaulted the boy and had oral sex with the minor. "He had also created a video of the same. Recently, when the boy refused for the act the accused made the video viral on social media. This was found by the parents, who inquired about the same to the victim boy. After getting confirmation they approached the police," said a police officer.

Shriram Koregaonkar, senior police inspector, Agripada police station confirmed about a case being registered on Monday and said the accused has been arrested.

The Agripada police have registered a case under section of the Indian penal code and relevant section of the Protection of Children from sexual offence act, 2012.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 10:36 PM IST