Mumbai: Ravi Raja seeks permanent job for contract workers during pandemic

Ravi Raja | Twitter/@ravirajaINC

Mumbai: Former leader of opposition in BMC and Congress corporator Ravi Raja has written a letter to BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal seeking permanent job for the contract workers who had worked for Mumbai during the Covid-19 period.

The letter stated, “In 2019 when Mumbai was in the grip of Covid-19, many permanent employees couldn't resume duty because trains and buses along with other public transport were barely running. During that time many people were given jobs on a contract basis to provide emergency services to people. Doctors, nurses, and conservation workers were hired on contract basis. These workers had put their life at risk and saved many lives. They had also worked hard day and night to save the Covid-19-infected. Many of them had been infected with the disease.”

Mr Raja's letter further reads that these contract workers were removed from their jobs after the Covid wave recedes. After losing their jobs, these workers are facing hardships for survival.

Mr Raja demanded that whenever BMC starts the recruitment in administration, the civic body should give priority to these workers as per their academic qualifications. He also asked the Commissioner to issue directions to his subordinate accordingly in this regard.

Mr Raja said, “There were 6,000 employees who had helped the BMC in the difficult times. So, BMC should not forget these people and should give priority in the recruitment drive.”