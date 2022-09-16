Mumbai: Rare in public view, Coin Society to display Bharat Ratna, Padma awards along with medals

Awards that have put one among the stars, been badges of honours and taken pride of place in the minds and hearts of countrymen will be on display for two days. Bharat Ranta, country's highest civilian award along with the Padmas (Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri) will be displayed at an exhibition at the Expo Centre, World Trade Centre.

The Mumbai Coin Society, a registered numismatic society, will be displaying the top civilian awards along with medals that are rarely in public view. Besides the top civilian awards, a total of 13 other medals will also be on display along with coins, notes and even smart cards.

The exhibition started on Friday will be open till Sunday from 12 pm to 6 pm.

"The Bharat Ratna and other Padma awards, which are minted in Kolkata, will be coming on Saturday. We were to get the awards on Friday but they could not come on time due to the monsoon. There is a protocol that is to be followed for them. They can be seen tomorrow (Saturday)," said Kaizad Todywalla, secretary, The Mumbai Coin Society.

The organisers have put a Padma Shri on display which was awarded to someone and has his name on it. "The ones that will be coming will not be bearing anyone's name. We also have some rare medals that never come in public domain like those given for distinguished services for intelligence gathering. They are not exactly like medals that people can wear. They too will be on display," said Todywalla.

The Asadharan Aasuchna Kushalta Padak for intelligence gathering, coast guard medal, pravasi bharatiya medal, coins from Gupta period, notes by Portuguese are among others. Auctions will be held for some of the notes and coins.