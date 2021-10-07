Mumbai: Ramdas Athawale asks Brahmins to take benefits under 10% EWS quota

In a bid to woo the Brahmin community ahead of the upcoming local and civic body elections, the Union minister of state for social justice Ramdas Athawale, on Wednesday, said that the Brahmin community must take benefits under the 10 per cent quota scheme announced for economically weaker section (EWS) to secure jobs and seats in educational institutions.

“There is a feeling among the Brahmin, Marathas and upper castes that they do not get reservation, while the Dalit community enjoys quota. That was also the reason why the Dalits are being oppressed. Therefore, I was the first to demand that reservation should be given to Brahmins, Marathas and upper castes based on their economic status. Not all Brahmins are rich. The number of poor among Brahmins is large. Therefore, PM Narendra Modi enacted a law three years ago, giving 10% reservation in education and jobs for the poor,” said Athawale.

Athawale, who is the BJP ally in the state and Centre, announced that the RPI will field a Brahmin member from five seats in the upcoming BMC elections.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 08:10 AM IST