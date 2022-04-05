Mumbai: Raju Shetti led SSS quits Maha Vikas Aghadi blaming govt’s apathy towards farmers

Finally, the Raju Shetti led Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana on Tuesday announced to part ways the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, blaming it for its apathy towards farmers. Shetti announced its decision after his party’s executive meeting held today in Kolhapur.

The Free Press Journal on March 17 wrote that Shetti has been quite unhappy over the MVA government’s functioning and he was furious over his party’s lone legislator from the Vidarbha region shifting loyalties to the Nationalist Congress Party. Shetti has ruled out any tie up with BJP which he had quit before the 2019 Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

With Shetti’s announcement, the Shiv Sena led MVA government has lost its key ally from the sugarcane rich Kolhapur district with its presence in the western and southern Maharashtra. Shetti, who is a former MP from Hatkanangale seat, was also displeased over lack of his nomination in the state legislative council from the NCP quota.

Shetti told the Free Press Journal, ‘’ SSS is strongly against the land acquisition act passed by the MVA government which is anti farmers and also against its decision allowing sugar factories to pay the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) to sugarcane growers in two installments.’’ He added as per the state land acquisition act, the farmers will only get 30% compensation.

Shetti also took objection against the state government’s decision to withdraw the voting rights to farmers in the election of board of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees.

Shetti last year organized Panchganga Parikrama Yatra to help the flood victims. After his meeting with the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he promised that the state government will provide help to the flood hit farmers. However, Shetti complained that the promises were not yet fulfilled as the announcements remained on the paper.

Further, Shetti had recently launched agitation for the uninterrupted power supply to the farmers and non disconnection.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 07:19 PM IST