Mumbai Rains Update: Videos Show Heavy Rain, Strong Winds As City Gets 386 mm Downpour

Mumbai witnessed an intense spell of monsoon rain over the past 24 hours, with several parts of the city recording extremely heavy rainfall and gusty winds. As the downpour continued through the day, residents took to social media to share dramatic videos and photos of waterlogged roads, strong winds and relentless rain, capturing the scale of the weather across the city.

According to Mumbai rains forecaster and lawyer Rushikesh Agre, Kharghar recorded the highest rainfall at 386 mm in the last 24 hours, followed by Vikhroli (303 mm), Nepean Sea Road (298 mm), Powai (277 mm), Colaba (266 mm), Mulund (257 mm), Andheri (243 mm) and Santacruz (227 mm).

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More rain likely over next 24-48 hours

Agre warned that Mumbai is likely to witness plenty more rainfall over the next 24 to 48 hours, which could further increase water levels in lakes and catchment areas supplying the city.

The rainfall figures broadly align with the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast, which has warned of an intense monsoon spell over Mumbai and surrounding regions.

Forecaster calls next 36 hours 'critical'

Describing the coming hours as crucial, Agre said suburb-wise Mumbai rain updates would be shared every two hours to help residents stay informed.

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He urged Mumbaikars to enable notifications for timely weather alerts and advised people to remain cautious as heavy rainfall and strong winds continue to affect the city.

Social media flooded with rain visuals

As the weather intensified, videos and photographs of heavy rain, powerful winds, waterlogged streets and reduced visibility flooded social media platforms, with residents documenting conditions from different parts of Mumbai.

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Several users also praised Mumbai's suburban railway network for continuing operations despite the adverse weather, while others expressed concerns about flooding and possible work-from-home advisories in low-lying areas, including parts of Navi Mumbai.

Authorities have advised citizens to stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall and follow official weather updates.