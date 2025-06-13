 Mumbai Rains Update: IMD Issues Red And Orange Alert In Maharashtra; City Set To Experience Heavy Rainfall Today
Mumbai is expected to have heavy rainfall from June 12 to June 15, with the Kokan region under a red alert since yesterday. Today's weather is anticipated to be cloudy with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rains.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 09:20 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Rains Update: IMD Issues Red And Orange Alert In Maharashtra; City Set To Experience Heavy Rainfall Today

Mumbai: According to latest weather report by India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city of Mumbai is anticipated to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall from June 12 to June 15. Madhya Maharashtra, Vidharbha and Marathwada regions are under orange alert while Kokan region has been issued red alert.

The cloudy weather has taken over the city since late evening yesterday, with light showers with overcast skies are experienced throughout city and suburban areas. IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall anticipated to day. As of 9 AM, the temperature is at 28 degrees Celsius, precipitation at 75%, humidity at 84% and wind will be flowing at 14 KMPH, giving weather that is warm, humid with moderate rain.

Today's Weather Forecast

According to IMD, Mumbai is set to experience cloudy weather along with heavy rains today on June 13. The temperatures are forecasted to range between minimum of 27 degrees Celsius and maximum of 32 degrees Celsius. Today's sunset is anticipated to take place at about 19:16.

Tomorrow's Weather Forecast

According to the reports, Mumbai is anticipated to experience similar weather to today with temperatures ranging between a minimum and maximum of 26 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius with cloudy weather with possibility of heavy rains.

Maharashtra Under Orange And Red Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced a red and orange alert for Maharashtra. The Kokan coastal area is under a red alert due to the chance of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall today. The IMD has issued an orange alert as heavy to moderate rainfall is expected today in the central, Vidarbha, and Marathwada regions of Maharashtra. The IMD expects torrential downpours and overcast conditions for the entire week.

Today's AQI

According to the latest report from the Sameer app by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI is 49, indicating a 'good' air quality level in the city. Mumbai has achieved improved air quality after several months.

