This is how BMC prevented flooding in Hindmata this year

Hindmata and Gandhi Market areas have been witnessing flood and water-logging for the past several years with a number of shops getting submerged.

The BMC claims that it has succeeded in tackling the problem by adopting measures like the construction of underground water tanks below Xavier's ground and Pramod Mahajan Udyan, and the installation of a pumping station.

On Thursday, additional municipal commissioner (Project) P Velarasu, visited Hindamata and the Gandhi Market area. According to BMC, its engineers conducted an in-depth study about the size of the stormwater drainage lines, their invert level, Brimstowad plan, current pumping capacity, low tide and high tide time to control flooding at Gandhi Market.

After considering these factors, the BMC constructed a mini pumping station. It has also constructed a chamber and laid 1,200-mm rising pipeline to carry water. Further iron nets have been laid on both side of roads to ensure easy flow of water in the chamber.

Moreover, pumps have been installed at Bharat Nagar railway culvert, Avanti Apartment culvert and Shanmukhanand railway culvert. As a result, now three lakh litres of water per minute can be removed.

Similarly, in Hindmata, the BMC constructed two underground water tanks at Pramod Mahajan Udyan (1.62 crore litres) and under Xavier's ground (1.05 crore litres). Further, the BMC has set up 15 pumps for water suction.

The civic body further undertook work of extension of two water tanks under which 1.81 crore litre tank besides the existing Xavier's ground tank and 1.99 crore litres water tank besides current Pramod Mahajan Udyan tanks. Water from these water tanks will be taken to the sea after heavy rains take halt.

Speaking to FPJ, Hariom Shukla said, “There are 288 shops inside Gandhi Market. For the past 45 years, all the shopkeepers had to bear loss of lakhs of rupees every year as the shops had to be shut for seven to eight days during heavy rains. Now, we have got a big relief because of the measures taken by the BMC."