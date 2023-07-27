Mumbai Rains: Red Alert Extended As Heavy Rains Continue To Batter The City; Several Areas Water Logged

Water logging at Marine Lines Station | Vijay Gohil/ FPJ

Mumbai: As the monsoon fury grips the city, several areas were inundated. The India Meterological Department had issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai which has been extended until 8.30 am on Friday due to the relentless downpour. The weather department has urged residents of the city to exercise caution.

Heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai and its suburbs for second consecutive day on Thursday. | Vijay Gohil/ FPJ

A trio of father and his children were spotted at Marine Drive promenade amid the downpour. | Vijay Gohil/ FPJ

Low-lying areas are experiencing inundation which is inconveniencing the residents. While some trains were delayed, several stations were experiencing water logging. Visuals from Marine Lines Station has been circulating on social media.

Water had accumulated in Churchgate and Marine Lines area wherein the residents waded through muddy water. While the water in these areas were only a few meter high, roads near Highway Apartment in Matunga were submerged under nearly half a foot of water.

Waterlogged at Patan Jain Mandal Marg, Marine Lines west in Mumbai. | Vijay Gohil/ FPJ

Similar scenes unfolded in other posh localities like Cuffe Parade as well.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force have deployed 13 teams across Maharashtra in the wake of heavy rains and flooding.

School and College Closures

As a precautionary measure, schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, and Chandrapur districts were declared closed for the day (July 27). The decision was taken in light of the adverse weather conditions to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff.