Mumbai Rains: Local Train Movement Disrupted On Central & Western Lines Due To Track Waterlogging; Check Details Here

The heavy rains over the past 24 hours have significantly impacted Mumbai's transportation. Both the Western and Central lines have been affected. Commuters have reported train cancellations on social media. Officially, trains on the Western lines are still running, albeit with delays. However, on the Central line, train movements have been suspended on the main lines between CSMT and Thane.

Western line

Western Railway passengers encountered waterlogging problems on the way to Churchgate after Dadar station.

Trains Running Up to 10 Minutes Late: Western Railway

Western Railway updated around 9 am, confirming, "WR's Mumbai suburban trains are running up to 10 minutes late because water is above track level between Matunga Rd and Dadar due to heavy rains."

WR's Mumbai Suburban trains are running upto 10 mins late because water is above track level between Matunga Rd and Dadar due to heavy rains.



High capacity water pumps are being utilised to drain waters away from the railway tracks to ensure a smooth commute for Mumbaikars.… pic.twitter.com/a52nG18RZf — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 8, 2024

"High-capacity water pumps are being used to drain water away from the railway tracks to ensure a smooth commute for Mumbaikars", stated Western Railway in a social media post.

Central line

Central Railway provided an update at 9:30 am, confirming, "Due to water logging at various places, Train Services on Main line Down & Up Fast line between CSMT - Thane is suspended. However, Dn & Up slow lines are running. Harbour line services are temporarily suspended due to waterlogging at Chunnabhati."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Travel advisory

The Central Railway (Mumbai Division) official handle has issued an advisory for commuters, stating, "Please avoid travel unless it is unavoidable."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Trains Cancelded

According to Central Railway, the following trains have been cancelled due to waterlogging at various stations:

1) 12110 (MMR-CSMT) JCO 08.07.2024

2) 11010 (PUNE-CSMT) JCO 08.07.2024

3) 12124 (PUNE CSMT DECCAN QUEEN) JCO 08.07.2024

4) 11007 (CSMT - PUNE DECCAN) JCO 08.07.2024

5) 12127 (CSMT-PUNE INTERCITY EXP) JCO 08.07.2024

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Additionally, due to waterlogging triggered by rain, many BEST buses diverted from their regular route.