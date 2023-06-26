Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Protection Wall Collapses In Thane; None Injured

Officials reported that in Thane city of Maharashtra, the protection wall of a housing complex collapsed onto the wall of a neighboring house on Monday amidst intermittent rains. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, which took place in the Vartak Nagar locality. Yasin Tadvi, Chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell, stated that the collapse occurred around 7:15 am. The Fire Brigade and the disaster management cell swiftly responded, clearing away the debris.