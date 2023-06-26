Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Protection Wall Collapses In Thane; None Injured

26 June 2023 06:19 PM IST
Officials reported that in Thane city of Maharashtra, the protection wall of a housing complex collapsed onto the wall of a neighboring house on Monday amidst intermittent rains. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, which took place in the Vartak Nagar locality. Yasin Tadvi, Chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell, stated that the collapse occurred around 7:15 am. The Fire Brigade and the disaster management cell swiftly responded, clearing away the debris.
26 June 2023 06:19 PM IST
The rescue team successfully recovered the bodies of the mother and son who were trapped under the debris following the building collapse in Ghatkopar on Sunday. The operation took place on Monday.
In the aftermath of continuous rainfall in the area, a 40-foot-long wall collapsed behind Viviana Mall in the Vartak Nagar area of Thane West. The Thane Municipal Corporation has confirmed that there have been no reported injuries.
Mumbai and its suburbs experience moderate to heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, with the weather department forecasting further showers and occasional intense rain spells over the next day, according to officials.
