Mumbai Rains: IMD Upgrades Alerts As Heavy Downpour Batters City For Fifth Straight Day; More Rain Likely | File (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Mumbai and it's metropolitan region was lashed with heavy rains on the fifth consecutive day on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had sounded an Yellow Alert for the districts of Mumbai and Thane, however, in the moon upgraded it to Orange and Red Alerts, respectively, considering the intensity of the rainfall. Similar weather conditions are very likely continue in the region for the next couple of days.

For Friday, Orange Alert alert heavy to very heavy rainfall is sounded for Thane and Palghar districts, while a Yellow Alert for Mumbai. As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be generally cloudy with moderate to heavy rainfall, and there is possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 60-70 kmph at isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 29°C and 26°C, respectively.

The local weather stations in Mumbai which recorded highest rainfall in the period of 24 hours (Wednesday 10 pm to Thursday 10 pm) included- Veena Nagar, Mulund (107 mm); S ward, Bhandup (93 mm); Mankhurd (85 mm), Aarey colony, Goregaon (81 mm); R-Central office, Borivali (91 mm) among others.



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