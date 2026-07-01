Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Trigger Massive Traffic Snarl On WEH In Santacruz; Andheri Subway Shut Briefly Amid Waterlogging |

Mumbai: Heavy monsoon showers continued to lash Mumbai and nearby areas on Tuesday, triggering massive traffic congestion across several parts of the city, including a major snarl on the Western Express Highway in Santacruz East.

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Visuals from the stretch showed bumper-to-bumper traffic moving at a crawling pace, severely affecting office-goers and daily commuters on the first day of the month. Several buses, trucks, private vehicles and even police cars were seen stuck in the long traffic queue, while two-wheelers attempted to navigate through narrow gaps along the roadside.

Apart from Santacruz, slow-moving traffic and rain-related disruptions were also reported from Matunga, Lalbaug, Dadar and multiple suburban areas as intermittent heavy rainfall continued through the morning hours.

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Andheri Subway Shut, Opened Later

The heavy overnight downpour also led to fresh waterlogging in several low-lying areas, disrupting normal life across Mumbai once again. The Andheri subway was shut earlier in the morning after severe flooding submerged the crucial east-west connector route. Police personnel were deployed at the site to divert traffic and prevent accidents in the waterlogged stretch.

The subway was later opened for traffic after the water eventually receded. Mumbai traffic police then shared an update confirming the subway's opening. "Now Traffic Is Clear," said Mumbai Traffic Police in an update.

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Accident Reported On Eastern Freeway

Meanwhile, a separate late-night accident on Mumbai’s Eastern Freeway added to the city’s traffic concerns. Two compact SUVs collided on Tuesday night, leaving both vehicles extensively damaged.

One of the vehicles involved was a BYD Atto 3 electric SUV, which sustained major front-end damage. The second vehicle, a white Hyundai Venue, appeared heavily mangled in viral visuals, with severe damage visible to its front portion, wheels and rear side.

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The exact cause of the Eastern Freeway crash is yet to be officially determined. However, visuals from the scene suggested a high-impact collision. No injuries or fatalities have been confirmed so far.

Orange Alert Issued For The City

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds in the coming hours. Authorities have urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and remain cautious while commuting during peak rainfall periods.

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