Mumbai rains: Heavy showers cause traffic snarls, water-logging in several parts of city

Heavy rain continued to lash Mumbai and its suburbs on Wednesday morning, which caused water-logging in several parts of the city, leading to traffic snarls and subway closures.
While the Andheri subway was shut for vehicular movement, same was done for the north-bound traffic on the Khar Subway, after torrential rains on Wednesday. The Western Express Highway (WEH) reported traffic snarls near Samta Nagar, Andheri, Vile Parle and Santacruz.
A traffic police official said that deployment of traffic police personnel was already in place at several junctions in the city, to steer clear the traffic and ensure smooth vehicular movement. There was a delay and backlog of at least 10 minutes on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) while the WEH saw a 15-minute traffic congestion due to heavy rain and water-logging.
Mumbai Police said on its Twitter handle that water-logging is also reported from Dadar Tram Terminus (TT), Hindmata Junction, Mahim Junction, SV Road near Andheri, Khar Subway, KFC Bandra and Chandivali Junction, along with SCLR bridge, Linking Road at Bandra, LJ Road, Khetwadi, Sion Road No. 24 and Gandhi Market. Moreover, the slip road at Hindmata is closed and traffic is diverted on Hindmata bridge due to water-logging.
A senior traffic policeman, who requested anonymity said, "We are tending to every distress call for traffic due to water-logging and sending a team to manage the situation. In addition to deployment, we are making appropriate traffic diversions to avoid vehicles breaking down to water-logging and leading to a major backlog, subsequently stunting vehicular movement."
India Meteorological Department (IMD) authorities have issued an orange alert – be prepared for intense rainfall – for coastal Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts for Wednesday. "The forecast for rains indicate heavy to very heavy with possibilities of isol extremely heavy (more than 200mm) rainfall over konkan, including Mumbai, Thane on Wednesday and the trend is likely to continue the next day with reduced intensity," KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, IMD said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Police as well as the BMC has requested citizens to follow all necessary precautions, stay away from the shore and not venture into water logged areas.
