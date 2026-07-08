Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Some Local Trains On Western Line Running 25-30 Mins Late

Mumbai: Rain is set to persist across parts of Maharashtra and Delhi on Wednesday (July 8), while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the Southwest Monsoon will cover the entire country within the next two to three days. The weather agency has also warned of extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh today. Harbour Line Services Delayed During Morning rush
Vihar Lake overflows after heavy rainfall; water levels rise in other Mumbai reservoirs
Vihar Lake, one of the seven reservoirs supplying water to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area, began overflowing at 9 pm following sustained heavy rainfall in its catchment area over the past few days. The BMC said water levels in the remaining six reservoirs are also rising due to continuous rainfall.
Some local trains running 25-30 mins late
Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Vineet Abhishek said that the only issue was the waterlogging between Vasai, Nalasopara, and Virar because of which the trains are currently running 25-30 minutes late.
"Trains are running at restricted speed on the section where waterlogging occurred, but we are ensuring that connectivity remains between Churchgate and Virar, and between Virar and Dahanu, and we are trying to run as many trains as possible," the official told PTI.
Airline issues advisory for Mumbai, Delhi
Akasa Air has issued a travel advisory warning of potential flight delays in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Goa due to heavy rainfall in the cities.
IMD issues orange alert
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert' for Mumbai as the financial capital woke up to dense clouds and strong winds.
Visuals from Marine Drive
All Mumbai Suburban train services operating normally
All Mumbai Suburban train services are operating normally on the Churchgate–Virar section. “Western Railway teams are working round the clock to ensure safe and smooth train operations. Passengers are requested to check the latest train status before commencing their journey,” the Railways said in a statement.
Trains running late
Trains towards CSMT are running 8–10 minutes behind schedule, while delays on the Panvel-bound route are even longer, causing inconvenience to commuters.