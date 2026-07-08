 Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Some Local Trains On Western Line Running 25-30 Mins Late
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Rains Live Updates: Some Local Trains On Western Line Running 25-30 Mins Late
Live Updates

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Some Local Trains On Western Line Running 25-30 Mins Late

The IMD forecast continued rainfall across parts of Maharashtra and Delhi on Wednesday, while Harbour Line trains in Mumbai ran behind schedule. CSMT-bound services were delayed by 8–10 minutes, with longer delays towards Panvel, causing inconvenience during the morning rush hour

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, July 08, 2026, 09:32 AM IST
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Some Local Trains On Western Line Running 25-30 Mins Late
Mumbai Local Train In Rains | File pic
08 July 2026 09:32 AM IST

Mumbai: Rain is set to persist across parts of Maharashtra and Delhi on Wednesday (July 8), while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the Southwest Monsoon will cover the entire country within the next two to three days. The weather agency has also warned of extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh today. Harbour Line Services Delayed During Morning rush

08 July 2026 09:30 AM IST

Vihar Lake overflows after heavy rainfall; water levels rise in other Mumbai reservoirs

Vihar Lake, one of the seven reservoirs supplying water to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area, began overflowing at 9 pm following sustained heavy rainfall in its catchment area over the past few days. The BMC said water levels in the remaining six reservoirs are also rising due to continuous rainfall.

08 July 2026 09:30 AM IST

Some local trains running 25-30 mins late

Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Vineet Abhishek said that the only issue was the waterlogging between Vasai, Nalasopara, and Virar because of which the trains are currently running 25-30 minutes late.

"Trains are running at restricted speed on the section where waterlogging occurred, but we are ensuring that connectivity remains between Churchgate and Virar, and between Virar and Dahanu, and we are trying to run as many trains as possible," the official told PTI.

08 July 2026 09:30 AM IST

Airline issues advisory for Mumbai, Delhi

Akasa Air has issued a travel advisory warning of potential flight delays in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Goa due to heavy rainfall in the cities.

08 July 2026 09:21 AM IST

IMD issues orange alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert' for Mumbai as the financial capital woke up to dense clouds and strong winds.

08 July 2026 08:52 AM IST

Visuals from Marine Drive

08 July 2026 08:52 AM IST

All Mumbai Suburban train services operating normally

All Mumbai Suburban train services are operating normally on the Churchgate–Virar section. “Western Railway teams are working round the clock to ensure safe and smooth train operations. Passengers are requested to check the latest train status before commencing their journey,” the Railways said in a statement.

08 July 2026 08:40 AM IST

Trains running late

Trains towards CSMT are running 8–10 minutes behind schedule, while delays on the Panvel-bound route are even longer, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Follow us on