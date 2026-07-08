Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Some Local Trains On Western Line Running 25-30 Mins Late

Some local trains running 25-30 mins late

Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Vineet Abhishek said that the only issue was the waterlogging between Vasai, Nalasopara, and Virar because of which the trains are currently running 25-30 minutes late.



"Trains are running at restricted speed on the section where waterlogging occurred, but we are ensuring that connectivity remains between Churchgate and Virar, and between Virar and Dahanu, and we are trying to run as many trains as possible," the official told PTI.