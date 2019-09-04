Mumbai rains: Government's disaster management failed, says Congress

Mumbai: With the incessant rainfall paralysing life in Mumbai on Wednesday, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar attacked the Maharashtra government, saying its disaster management has "completely failed".

Wadettiwar, who is Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, said people should take care of themselves in such a crisis situation and not rely on the government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for help.

Heavy rains pounded Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Wednesday, causing flooding in low-lying areas and cancellation of several local trains, delayed flights and slow road traffic movement.

The Congress leader also urged dwellers of dilapidated/dangerous structures to shift to safer places in view of the incessant rains, saying "life was more important".

"This government's disaster management has completely failed. It has not been paying attention towards giving relief to the people in such a situation," he said.