Mumbai Rains: From diverted BEST bus routes and traffic snarls to airport traffic and local train status- Click here for latest updates

Rains lashed several parts of Mumbai on Tuesday morning which affected the traffic in city. The city is expected to witness light to moderate rainfall in the coming five days, the Indian Meterological Department forecasted.

The IMD issued a yellow alert in Mumbai and surrounding areas. As an impact of it, the Andheri Subway was closed for vehicular traffic due to two feet of waterlogging. It is open now.

BEST bus diversion update:

On the occassion of Angarki road between SK Bole (P Thackeray Chowk) to Siddhivinayak has been close since 5 am and thus the bus route no 28. 22, 87M, A92, 165, 351 will be operated in the up direction Kashinath Dhuru Marg, Agar Bazar and Gokhale Marg, Kashinath Ghanekar Chowk, Prabhadevi in the down direction.

Traffic snarl update

The traffic on Western Express Highway and Juhu circle is congested. Meanwhile, vehivcular movement had slowed down at Kherwadi Junction, Milan Subway, JVPD junction and several other areas.

Earlier in the morning, water logging at Andheri Market had slowed traffic in the area.

Train update

All the trains on Central, Western Railway were running routinely with a short delay of 5-10 minutes.

