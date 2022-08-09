Mumbai Rains: From diverted BEST bus routes and traffic snarls to airport traffic and local train status - Click here for latest updates

Mumbai has been recieving incessant rainfall accompanied by gusty winds. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued orange alert for the city and its suburbs.
The city started witnessing heavy rains from Monday midnight, and the intensity increased early Tuesday morning with strong winds, according to some citizens.
The downpour has resulted in inundation of the low-lying areas in the city.
Waterlogging
Andheri subway was submerged under two feet water while Bhiwandi area near Thane also witnessed waterlogging.
IMD Update
The IMD has forecasted moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs and also said that there's a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.
BEST update
Bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were also running with a delay of 5 to 15 minutes. Click here for latest updates
Traffic update
Traffic from Andheri Subway has been diverted on SV Road due to waterlogging so far. Check here for latest updates
Local trains update
The local trains, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai are running with a delay of 5 to 15 minutes. Check updates here
