 Mumbai Rains: Container Truck Crashes Into Captain Gore Flyover At Vileparle East; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Rains: Container Truck Crashes Into Captain Gore Flyover At Vileparle East; Visuals Surface

Mumbai Rains: Container Truck Crashes Into Captain Gore Flyover At Vileparle East; Visuals Surface

The said flyover is banned for heavy vehicles to travel upon, however, the truck entered the road and met an accident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Rains: Container Truck Crashes Into Captain Gore Flyover At Vileparle East; Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: A container truck crashed into the overhead barricade under the Captain Gore flyover at Vileparle East on Friday. There was no casualty reported in the incident, according to reports. The said flyover is banned for heavy vehicles to travel upon, however, the truck entered the road and met an accident.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Rains: Container Truck Crashes Into Captain Gore Flyover At Vileparle East; Visuals Surface

Mumbai Rains: Container Truck Crashes Into Captain Gore Flyover At Vileparle East; Visuals Surface

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Andheri Subway Reopened For Traffic

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Andheri Subway Reopened For Traffic

Navi Mumbai Shiv Sena (UBT) Distributes Notebooks To Students In Indiranagar

Navi Mumbai Shiv Sena (UBT) Distributes Notebooks To Students In Indiranagar

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Chief Inspects Rain-Affected Areas In The City

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Chief Inspects Rain-Affected Areas In The City

Apollo Navi Mumbai Successfully Treats Preterm Baby With Rare Lung Disorder

Apollo Navi Mumbai Successfully Treats Preterm Baby With Rare Lung Disorder