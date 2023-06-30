Mumbai Rains: Container Truck Crashes Into Captain Gore Flyover At Vileparle East; Visuals Surface

Mumbai: A container truck crashed into the overhead barricade under the Captain Gore flyover at Vileparle East on Friday. There was no casualty reported in the incident, according to reports. The said flyover is banned for heavy vehicles to travel upon, however, the truck entered the road and met an accident.
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.
