Mumbai rains: Click here for water level in city’s seven lakes on July 22

As heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs, the water level in seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to the metropolis has increased to 53.86 percent due to the rains in the catchment area over the past few days.
Same time last year, the level in the lakes was 28.77 percent of total capacity.
Modak-Sagar & Tansa lakes, which supply water to Mumbai, started overflowing early morning today. Two gates of Modak-Sagar lake & one gate of Tansa lake have been opened. Out of 7 lakes supplying water to Mumbai, 4 lakes have started flowing completely this rainy season, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed.
Apart from Tulsi and Vihar in Sanjay Gandhi Natioanl Park, the city receives water from Bhatsa, Tansa, Lower and Middle Vaitarna dams all located in Thane district, and Upper Vaitarna dam located in Nashik district.
On July 17, lake water level was at 17.24 per cent of total capacity.
Mumbai receives its drinking water supply from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes. BMC supplies 3,850 million litres of water per day to the city. Officials said current showers will help raise the lake levels. The total amount of water in all seven lakes is currently 7,79,568 ML; their cumulative capacity is 14,47,363 ML.
Check the detailed water level here:
Incessant rains continued to batter Mumbai and adjoining areas on Thursday. India Meteorological Department (IMD) states that the city and suburbs might witness moderate to heavy rainfall/thundershowers. Spells of heavy rainfall are expected at some isolated places.
Several parts of Mumbai were waterlogged on Thursday morning as the heavy rainfall continued overnight in the city.
With this, Railways halted Mumbai local train service between Umbermali and Kasara.
IMD had earlier placed Mumbai on a "yellow alert" after it predicted intense to very intense rains in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigar districts on Wednesday.
Amid rainfall, high tide was witnessed in the Marine Drive area in Mumbai on Thursday.
Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad have been witnessing heavy rains since the last couple of days.
Long-distance trains on the Central Railway network were disrupted in Thane, Nashik, Pune, Kolhapur and other sections with trains stranded on flooded railway tracks at various locations.
Central Railway Spokesperson Shivaji Sutar said that stranded passengers were taken by state buses to safer locations and catering services provided to them.
Several parts have recorded unprecedented rains in the past 24 hours, with Mahabaleshwar hillstation in Satara notching 480-mm, the highest in 45 years, Matheran recording 330-mm rains, while many other areas saw rains in excess of 200 mm, creating panic.
(With inputs from agencies)
