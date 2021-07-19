Mumbai rains: Click here for water level in city’s seven lakes

Mumbaikars woke up to cloudy skies and light rainfall on Monday morning. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall and thundershowers in city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The IMD on Monday said that the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 48.88 mm, 51.89 mm and 90.65 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

The weather forecast suggests that high tide will begin at 7.01 pm and the waves will reach a height of 3.58 metres.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

At least 30 people died and five others were injured in rain-related incidents as incessant heavy downpour overnight during a major thunderstorm pummeled Mumbai, causing severe water-logging and traffic disruptions in the financial capital on Sunday.

In the Mahul area in suburban Chembur, 19 people died when a compound wall came crashing down on some houses located on a hillock following a landslide, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) PRO said on Sunday night. The retaining wall of the Bharatnagar locality collapsed at 1 am. Five people were injured and taken to nearby Rajawadi hospital, as per the BMC.

In another incident, ten hutment-dwellers died as six shanties collapsed after a landslide in suburban Vikhroli at 2.30 am. One person was injured in the incident, the BMC said, adding he was discharged after treatment.

In suburban Bhandup, a 16-year-old boy died after a forest department compound wall collapsed.

