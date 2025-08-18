Mumbai Rains: City Under Red Alert, Citizens Urged To Stay Indoors; Holiday Declared For Schools & Colleges

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road following rainfall, at Matunga, in Mumbai, Monday | PTI

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to heavy rains on Monday morning. The city was under an orange alert, which was upgraded to a red alert by the weather department at around 11 am. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), citing safety concerns for students, later announced a holiday for all schools and colleges scheduled to operate in the second session after 12 noon.

Holiday Declared For Schools & Colleges

“Considering the continuous rainfall since morning and prioritising the safety of students, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani has declared a holiday today for all schools and colleges operating in the afternoon session,” the BMC said in a statement. It also urged citizens to stay indoors unless travel was absolutely essential and provided its emergency helpline number 1916 for assistance.

Heavy Rainfall Predicted For Next Few Hours

The IMD’s 10 am update warned of extremely heavy rainfall over the next three to four hours, triggering a nowcast warning for Mumbai and surrounding areas. The department advised residents to remain vigilant, avoid non-essential travel, and take necessary precautions against waterlogging, flooding and reduced visibility.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Issues Advisory

The civic administration also assured that its disaster management teams were on alert across the city to respond to emergencies. In a parallel advisory, the Mumbai Police Commissioner reinforced the caution, highlighting multiple reports of waterlogging and disruptions across low-lying areas.

“Please avoid non-essential travel, plan your commute with care, and step out only if necessary. Our officials and staff are on high alert and ready to assist. In case of emergency, please dial 100, 112 or 103,” the commissioner said in a social media post.

The warnings extended beyond Mumbai as well. The IMD issued red alerts for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Kolhapur and Pune, anticipating extremely heavy showers in the coming hours. With multiple districts already reporting continuous downpours, disaster response units have been asked to remain on standby.

The rain spell, which began overnight, led to slow-moving traffic, waterlogging in pockets, and delays in public transport across the metropolitan region. Authorities are monitoring vulnerable areas closely, while civic officials appealed to citizens for cooperation until conditions improve.