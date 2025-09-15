 Mumbai Rains: City Braces For High Tides Amid Heavy Showers, Waves Over 3.3 Mts To Hit By Evening; Check Timings Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Rains: City Braces For High Tides Amid Heavy Showers, Waves Over 3.3 Mts To Hit By Evening; Check Timings Here

Mumbai Rains: City Braces For High Tides Amid Heavy Showers, Waves Over 3.3 Mts To Hit By Evening; Check Timings Here

The city recorded its first high tide of the day at 6:43 am, peaking at 3.89 metres, coinciding with heavy overnight showers that left large parts waterlogged. The tide has since been receding, with the lowest level of 2.1 metres expected at 12:45 pm, before another high tide of 3.36 metres at 6:13 pm.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 10:11 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai rains: High tides | (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Mumbai began its week under the grip of relentless rain and rising tides on Monday. The city recorded its first high tide of the day at 6:43 am, peaking at 3.89 metres, coinciding with heavy overnight showers that left large parts waterlogged. The tide has since been receding, with the lowest level of 2.1 metres expected at 12:45 pm, before another high tide of 3.36 metres at 6:13 pm.

High tide timings for city for today

High tide timings for city for today | https://www.tideschart.com/India/Maharashtra/Mumbai/

Waterlogging Reported Citywide

The combination of intense rainfall and high tide conditions brought familiar monsoon woes to the city. Waterlogging was reported in several neighbourhoods, including Kings Circle, Sion, Byculla, Mahalaxmi, and Peddar Road. At Kurla, rainwater collected on tracks, slowing down local train movement. Commuters were seen wading through ankle-to-knee-deep water as the rain showed no signs of easing through the morning.

Red Alert Issued For City

FPJ Shorts
Pune Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Next 3 Hours; 14,575 Cusecs Released From Khadakwasla Dam
Pune Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Next 3 Hours; 14,575 Cusecs Released From Khadakwasla Dam
Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In These Regions Of Karnataka; Check More Details
Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In These Regions Of Karnataka; Check More Details
Navi Mumbai Crime News: 76-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹1 Crore In AI-Based Forex Trading Scam
Navi Mumbai Crime News: 76-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹1 Crore In AI-Based Forex Trading Scam
MahaRERA Registration: Bombay HC Removes Consent Hurdle, Paves Way To Cut Redevelopment Delays In City
MahaRERA Registration: Bombay HC Removes Consent Hurdle, Paves Way To Cut Redevelopment Delays In City

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, cautioning of “intense to very intense spells of rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph” for the next three hours. Authorities advised residents to remain vigilant, as high tide during heavy rain can aggravate flooding in low-lying areas.

Traffic movement was severely hit, particularly at the Andheri Subway, where one to one-and-a-half feet of water forced authorities to close the route. The Mumbai Traffic Police diverted vehicles through the Gokhale Bridge as an alternative. Congestion was also reported on the Eastern Express Highway, especially near Sion and Kings Circle, causing long delays for morning office-goers.

Local Train Services Affected

The city’s suburban railways, often called its lifeline, also experienced disruptions. The Central and Harbour lines reported delays of 10–15 minutes, with the Harbour line especially affected by cancellations in the early hours. The Western line fared relatively better, with only minor delays of up to five minutes.

Neither Central nor Western Railway issued an official statement on the extent of disruption, leaving commuters to rely on local announcements and online updates. With another high tide expected in the evening, civic authorities remain on alert for worsening waterlogging.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

DRI Nabs 3 At Mumbai Airport With ₹40-Crore Hydroponic Weed Smuggled From Thailand

DRI Nabs 3 At Mumbai Airport With ₹40-Crore Hydroponic Weed Smuggled From Thailand

Navi Mumbai Crime News: 76-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹1 Crore In AI-Based Forex Trading Scam

Navi Mumbai Crime News: 76-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹1 Crore In AI-Based Forex Trading Scam

MahaRERA Registration: Bombay HC Removes Consent Hurdle, Paves Way To Cut Redevelopment Delays In...

MahaRERA Registration: Bombay HC Removes Consent Hurdle, Paves Way To Cut Redevelopment Delays In...

Mumbai Crime News: 30-Year-Old Realtor Duped Of ₹4.3 Lakh In Overseas Job Scam; FIR Filed

Mumbai Crime News: 30-Year-Old Realtor Duped Of ₹4.3 Lakh In Overseas Job Scam; FIR Filed

Mumbai Masala: Benne Cafe, Bandra - A Disappointing Experience

Mumbai Masala: Benne Cafe, Bandra - A Disappointing Experience