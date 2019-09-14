Mumbai Rains: Brace for more rainfall in next 2-3 days

New Delhi: The financial capital of India- Mumbai has observed rainfall in some parts during the last 24 hours. But the intensity of the downpour was not even. According to Skymet, Colaba recorded 6.2 mm while Santa Cruz recorded 41.3 mm of rain.

The weather forecasting has predicted that the region is likely to receive more rainfall in the next two 2-3 days with the temperature oscillating between 24 degree Celsius and 32 degree Celsius.