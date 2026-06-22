Mumbai Rains: Bandra, Worli Recorded Highest Rainfall During Morning Showers; Nowcast Warning With Orange Alert Issued |

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed intense pre-monsoon rainfall activity on Monday morning, with several parts of the city recording heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Warning for Mumbai, forecasting more intense rain spells and gusty winds over the next few hours.

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Details On Rainfall Data

According to rainfall data recorded between 6 am and 7 am, the city area received an average rainfall of 17 mm, while the western suburbs recorded 10 mm. No rainfall was reported in the eastern suburbs during the same period.

Among the highest rainfall recordings in the city division, Savitribai Phule BMC School at Worli Naka topped the list with 61 mm rainfall within an hour. G/S Ward recorded 58 mm, while Adarsh Nagar School in Worli and Malabar Hill both received 44 mm rainfall. Worli Fountain recorded 42 mm, F/S Ward 41 mm and Worli Seaface received 37 mm rainfall.

In the western suburbs, Bandra witnessed some of the heaviest showers in Mumbai. Pali Chimbai School and Supari Tank BMC School in Bandra both recorded 70 mm rainfall in just one hour. H-West Ward Office recorded 30 mm rainfall, while Bandra Fire Station received 28 mm. Banana Leaf and Juhu Dispensary areas both reported 25 mm rainfall.

Nowcast Warning Issued

The IMD issued a nowcast warning at 7 am, valid for the next three hours, placing Mumbai under an Orange Alert. “Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and moderate to intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places,” the IMD said in its warning. Authorities have advised citizens to take necessary precautions while travelling, especially in low-lying areas and during thunderstorm activity.

The sudden spell of heavy rainfall comes after weeks of delayed monsoon conditions and prolonged humid weather across Mumbai and neighbouring regions.

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