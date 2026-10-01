Mumbai Railways Step Up Security At Dadar Station Ahead Of CJP's October 2 Shivaji Park Protest | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The Railways have increased security and staff deployment at Dadar station and its surrounding areas ahead of the protest being organised by CJP at Shivaji Park on October 2. The move is aimed at managing the expected increase in passenger movement and maintaining order at one of Mumbai’s busiest railway stations.

Central Railway deploys additional staff

According to Central Railway, around 40 additional personnel, mainly from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and commercial department, have been deployed at Dadar. The staff will be positioned on platforms and other key areas to assist passengers and monitor the situation during the protest.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "This is dictatorship, nothing else. It is fear, nothing but fear. They have realised that the nation is angry and that the country will no longer remain silent. That is why they are issuing threats, saying that if you… pic.twitter.com/dJl1BijGEn — IANS (@ians_india) October 1, 2026

Western Railway has also made additional arrangements at Dadar. Around 40-50 additional personnel from the RPF, Government Railway Police (GRP) and commercial department have been deployed, officials said.

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Protest planned at Shivaji Park

The protest is expected to draw participants to Shivaji Park in Dadar. Abhijit Dipke said the CJP will hold the protest at Shivaji Park on October 2.

Dadar is a major interchange for commuters travelling on both Central and Western Railway lines and is expected to see increased footfall during the gathering. The additional deployment is therefore intended to prevent crowding on platforms, regulate passenger movement and ensure smooth railway operations.

Deployment to be reviewed

Railway officials said the deployment will be reviewed depending on the situation and crowd movement on the day.

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