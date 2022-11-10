Mumbai: Railways marching towards mission 100% electrification

Over Head Electrification | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Indian Railways has embarked upon an ambitious plan of electrification of its complete Broad Gauge network which would not only result in a better fuel energy usage resulting in increased throughput, reduced fuel expenditure but also savings in precious foreign exchange. Indian railways are also working on electrification that will result in better fuel energy saving.

During financial year 2022-23, till October 2022, Indian Railways has achieved 1223 Route Kilometers (RKMs) of electrification as compared to 895 RKMs during the corresponding period of financial year 2021-22. It is 36.64% more than the previous year figures of the corresponding period. Along with it, 1223 Route Kilometers (RKMs) were electrified during April- October 2022.

It is worth mentioning that record electrification of 6,366 RKMs was achieved in Indian Railways’ history during 2021-22. Earlier, highest electrification was 6,015 RKM during year 2020-21. Till now, Indian Railways accomplishes electrification of 82% of the total BG network.

As on October 31, out of 65,141 RKM of BG network of IR (including KRCL), 53,470 BG RKM have been electrified, which is 82.08% of the total BG network.