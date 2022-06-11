Mumbai: Railways ensure smooth functioning of trains as monsoon arrives

Photo: Representative Image

The showers have begun and the Railways are claiming that they have done everything possible to ensure the smooth running of trains. For instance, the Central and Western Railways stated that 3.35 lakh cubic meters of muck have been removed and patrolling will be carried out at low-lying locations that see water logging on rail lines.

Earlier this week Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited both parts of the Central and Western Railways where he took stock of various issues plaguing the city apart from the status of development works.

Senior officials from Central Railway have assured that sufficient pre-monsoon works have been carried out and they are monitoring it. At present they are also fixing the mixing roofs at different railway stations in Mumbai, which are a major problem for commuters, especially during monsoon.

Central Railway, which caters to around 38 lakh suburban commuters daily after the pandemic, is claiming to be taking precautions so that train operations are not affected during monsoon. Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway said, "monsoon precautions have been taken in detail so that the effect of monsoon on train services is minimum."

The CR is posting 300 patrolmen on various locations along the stretches for maintaining tracks, scan for any dangers like rail breakage, fracture, etc. They have identified 52 such sections for patrolling out of which 34 are in ghat sections.

“All the patrolmen are provided with GPS trackers and their live locations are being monitored in respective controls. Patrolling is needed to detect damage by floods such as breaches, boulder falls, settlements, slips and scours and immediate action to be taken to protect trains. We have removed 1.75 lakh cubic meters of muck,” said a CR official.

Besides this, a patrol notebook is also given, in which the timing of his reporting and movement are recorded by another person at the ends of the sections.

Besides these, stationery watchmen at 114 locations are deployed round the clock to guard vulnerable bridges, cutting and tunnel locations. They have also installed around 145 CCTVs at 29 vulnerable locations in the ghat sections of Karjat-Lonavala and Kasara-Igatpuri while 16 additional pumps provided at flood-prone locations.

At least 625 loose boulders have been identified and have been taken down. Waterways of around 3300 small bridges have been done to avoid flooding besides cleaning of side drains all along the routes. Around 999 km of side drains are cleaned before monsoon and 98 per cent of cleaning is complete.

In Mumbai suburban, 29 locations have been identified as flood-prone locations. Around 170 wagons of boulders and quarry dust are kept in different locations spread over Central Railway to meet any exigency of washouts due to extremely heavy rains. Out of these, 54 wagons are in Mumbai Division.

Likewise, the Western Railway has completed the cleaning of 55 culverts, 44 km of drains have been de-silted and cleaned and vulnerable locations that see water logging has been provided 204 high-powered pumps which is a 14 per cent increase over last year. They have constructed 6 km of new drains as well and removed 1.60 lakh cubic meters of muck.

“Drone survey of 23 locations was carried out for monitoring, cleaning and identification of choke points in culverts and nallahs. Flood gauges have been provided at 36 locations and additional waterways for culverts are created at Vasai, Kandivali and Dadar-Parel section by micro-tunnelling,” said a WR official.

Trimming of 1852 trees and cutting of 20 vulnerable trees is also completed. A 15-member RPF Flood Rescue Team with rescue boats and allied equipment has been formed. During monsoon and other weather alerts, it is ensured to keep close coordination with the Disaster Management cell of BMC.