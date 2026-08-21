Mumbai: Railway Station Escalators To Restart In 2 Minutes After Breakdown Under New System; Manufacturers To Ensure 15-Year Maintenance

New Railway measures aim to reduce escalator downtime and improve passenger convenience at busy suburban stations | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 20, 2026: Railway station escalators could restart within two minutes after a breakdown, under a new system being introduced to reduce downtime and improve passenger convenience.

At present, an escalator stopped using the emergency-stop button can take around 25 minutes to restart, according to Western Railway officials.

The new system, based on standards approved by the Bureau of Indian Standards, is expected to significantly reduce the time passengers have to wait when an escalator develops a fault.

Maintenance Rules Tightened

Escalators are an important facility at Mumbai's suburban stations, particularly for senior citizens, women, persons with disabilities and passengers carrying luggage. When they remain out of service for long periods, commuters are forced to use staircases, increasing inconvenience and crowding at busy stations.

To address the problem, the Railway Board has also made at least 15 years of comprehensive maintenance by manufacturers after the warranty period mandatory for newly procured escalators.

The instructions were issued on August 13, following revised technical standards issued by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) on January 16.

For older escalators that have not been maintained by their manufacturers, the Railways can undertake a one-time repair, followed by comprehensive maintenance by the manufacturer for at least seven years. Contractors will also have to maintain adequate stocks of essential spare parts so that repairs can be completed without unnecessary delays.

Monitoring System Expanded

Western Railway has already developed a dedicated portal to monitor escalator maintenance and check whether inspections are being carried out as prescribed.

The system is now being extended across Indian Railways. Under the Railway Board's instructions, escalators must be inspected according to the RDSO checklist, with the manufacturer and railway representative jointly signing off on the inspection.

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The Board has also directed that annual maintenance contracts should provide for deploying staff at sensitive and crowded locations wherever required.

The measures are aimed at reducing repeated breakdowns, ensuring faster restoration and improving the reliability of escalators at busy railway stations across the network.

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