Mumbai Rail Upgrade: Thane & Dombivli Platforms Extended For 15 Car EMU Train

Mumbai’s suburban railway network is set for a crucial capacity upgrade, as work to extend platforms for 15 car EMU trains is currently underway at Thane and Dombivli stations. The developments are focused on platforms 1, 2 and 3 at Thane, towards the CSMT end, and platforms 1A, 1 and 2 at Dombivli.

The upgrade is expected to play a key role in easing congestion on one of the world’s busiest suburban rail corridors.

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Complex Engineering Operations In Progress

According to details shared on social media platform X, the ongoing work involves multiple layers of engineering intervention. These include dismantling and insertion of point 125W, along with the connection of a newly installed crossover to a 150 metre stretch of freshly laid plain track. The track is being slewed by approximately four to five metres to align with the extended platforms.

In addition, seven overhead equipment masts and portals are being dismantled and shifted. This step is crucial to relocate essential cabling and create space for track realignment and platform extension.

Heavy Machinery And Logistics At Play

The project has also seen the deployment of heavy duty machinery. Around 13 metre long rails are being transported using an 11 BRN rake, while scrap materials are simultaneously being cleared from the site.

Further, crossover 148 A and B is being dismantled and reinserted after shifting nearly 60 metres using hydra cranes, JCB machines and poclain equipment. Precision tamping work using PCTM machines is being carried out at multiple points, including 135B, 146A, 148A and 148B, to ensure track stability.

Preparing For Future Capacity

Railway teams are also creating space to shift the turnout ladder of point 149 A and B, a move that will facilitate further platform extension. Once completed, the project is expected to significantly improve passenger handling capacity and streamline operations on the Central Railway line, offering much needed relief to daily commuters.