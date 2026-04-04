Mumbai Rail Mega Block Update: Several Services Suspended Between CSMT, Dadar, Thane & Bandra Sections - Know Details

Mumbai Rail Mega Block This Weekend: Several Services Suspended Between CSMT, Dadar, Thane & Bandra Sections - Know Details |

Mumbai’s already stretched suburban rail network will see significant disruptions this weekend, as both Western Railway and Central Railway undertake multiple infrastructure and maintenance works across key sections. The blocks, scheduled between April 4 and 5, are expected to impact suburban as well as long distance train services, affecting lakhs of daily commuters.

Western Railway Announces Major and Jumbo Blocks

According to an official release, Western Railway will carry out a major block between Bandra Terminus and Bandra for culvert augmentation work. The block will begin at 10 am on April 4 and continue till 10 pm on April 5. During this period, level crossing gate number 18 will remain shut for vehicular movement, adding to road traffic congestion in the area.

Additionally, a jumbo block will be undertaken on the fast lines between Mumbai Central and Mahim during the intervening night of April 4 and 5, from 12:15 am to 4:15 am. All fast trains will be diverted to slow lines between Santacruz and Churchgate, likely increasing travel time for passengers.

For augmentation of Culvert No. 22, a Major Block will be undertaken between Bandra Terminus and Bandra, while a Jumbo Block for maintenance of track, signalling and overhead equipment will be carried out between Mumbai Central and Mahim on 4th / 5th April, 2026.#WRUpdates pic.twitter.com/0YMFRwRNpO — Western Railway (@WesternRly) April 2, 2026

Central Railway Blocks to Hit Suburban Services

Central Railway has also announced special traffic and power blocks for multiple infrastructure upgrades, including platform extensions at Thane and Dombivli, and dismantling of the Prabhadevi road overbridge.

Suburban services between CSMT Mumbai and Dadar will remain suspended from 10:30 pm on April 4 till 6 am on April 5. Meanwhile, services between Thane and Dombivli will be intermittently cancelled, with some trains short terminated or originating from alternate stations like Dadar and Kurla.

Certain slow line trains will be diverted to fast corridors and will skip stations such as Kopar and Thakurli. Fast trains, on the other hand, will make additional halts at Kalva, Mumbra and Diva during the block period. Delays of at least 15 minutes are expected across services.

🚧 Jumbo Block Alert 🚧



A Jumbo Block will be undertaken on Down Fast & Up Fast lines between Mumbai Central – Mahim from 🕐 00:15 hrs to 04:15 hrs on 04/05.04.2026.



🚆 During this period, some suburban local train services will be affected.

📋 The list of affected trains is… — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) April 2, 2026

Long Distance Trains Cancelled, Diverted, Rescheduled

The impact is not limited to suburban travel. Several mail and express trains will be short terminated, rescheduled or regulated. Key trains including Janshatabdi, Tejas, Mandovi and Konkan Kanya Express will either originate from or terminate at Panvel, Thane or Dadar instead of CSMT.

Some services, including the Vande Bharat Express, will depart with minor delays, while others like the Tutari Express will see significant rescheduling. A few incoming trains will also be regulated en route, leading to further delays for passengers.

Essential Work, But Commuters Brace for Impact

Railway authorities have stated that these blocks are essential for infrastructure upgrades, passenger safety and capacity enhancement. However, for Mumbai’s daily commuters, the weekend is likely to bring longer travel times, crowded trains and last minute changes.

Passengers have been advised to check train schedules in advance and plan their journeys accordingly. With multiple corridors affected simultaneously, the disruptions are expected to ripple across the city’s transport network.

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