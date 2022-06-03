Mumbai: Rail and road projects on Belapur-Uran region in last leg of completion, to ease travelling of commuters

The transformation of Mumbai Metropolitan Region's farthest corridor around Belapur-Uran region is in the anvil. Two mega projects - one rail, one road - are in the last leg of completion. In the next 3-4 months, Mumbai will get a 27 km long new rail corridor, of which 12.4 kms long was opened in November 2018. This project is one of the longest-running ones in Mumbai that was planned in 1996 at a cost of around Rs 495 crore while the current cost is around Rs 2970 crore.

This is coming up on 14.6 kms long Belapur/Nerul-Uran corridor on the Central Railway. Confirming the same Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway said that they are targeting to open the entire Fourth Rail Corridor by September this year.

The CR have completed 70 percent of the work. They had opened this corridor partially on the Belapur-Kharkopar section in November 2018. After the railway line is completed, the railway corridor will facilitate a direct commute between Mumbai and Uran and will connect to the new Navi Mumbai International Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT).

Sources in Central Railway said that they plan to complete the majority of the work during monsoon. The project has been allocated Rs 150 crore in the union budget for 2022-2023. However, in recent past the CR authorities have not received funds from CIDCO.

"The issue is being discussed with CIDCO and will also be taken up with State Government if necessary. The completion and commissioning of the project is subject to funding by CIDCO," said a CR official. The sharing of funds is in the ratio of 67 percent by CIDCO and 33 percent by Railways.

Construction of three crucial bridges between Belapur and Uran has been completed. They have also constructed three of the four road over bridges. Out of the nine railway stations required between Kharkopar and Uran, three have been completed and the remaining construction is going on. Gavhan, Ranjanpada, Nhava Sheva, Dronagiri and Uran railway stations are stations under construction.

The Central Railway received 4.067 hectares of forest land required for the construction of the suburban railway corridor in August 2021 by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO). A total of 188 hectares of land was required for the construction of the suburban railways corridor.

The completion of the Nerul/Belapur-Urthe rail route and the completion of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link by September 2023 will give a boost to the real estate sector in Navi Mumbai. Developers’ body MCHI say it will be a revolutionary development for the sector as the focus will shift towards South Navi Mumbai from the north.

According to the developers' body, Dronagiri has emerged as the next destination for affordable homes. And, the connectivity will make it another sought-after destination. Even people going to JNPT for work will have a smooth commute.

Rajesh Prajapati, founder and president of MCHI Raigad and CMD of Prajapati Constructions says that the beginning of train services upto JNPT in Uran will be a revolutionary development. “Dronagiri has emerged as another destination for affordable housing. However, due to lack of transportation, people are hesitating to shift or buy a property there,” said Prajapati.

Deepak Umrekar, a real estate agent in Ulwe says that transportation and connectivity are two key factors home buyers consider while selecting a property. “If the location is well-connected to office hubs and market places, there is always a good demand. The railway connectivity will open up avenues for investments in real estate from both investors and end-users,” said Umrekar.

Even the focus will shift from north Mumbai to south Mumbai. The south of Navi Mumbai has a lot of potential in terms of the real estate sector. The partial operation of the rail route has already benefited the developing Ulwe node with basic infrastructure and price appreciation of the property, the further rail connectivity will make a new area for real estate activity.

Voices:

Sunil Ramakrishnan, Vashi

It will be easier for me to go to Uran to meet my clients. At present, I have to take a cab to reach Uran and the adjoining areas which are costly. During the night, even getting a cab is a herculean task.

Aman Saini, Vahal

I often go to Uran to play football matches. However, going there is time-consuming and costly as there is no proper transportation available. NMMT and State Transport run a limited number of bus services. The operation of the railway services upto Uran Township will be a boon for people residing in South Navi Mumbai.

Rashid Khan, Ulwe

My family is planning to buy a property in Dronagiri as the node is emerging and homes are available at affordable prices. However, due to lack of transportation, the plan has been put on hold.