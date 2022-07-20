Mumbai-Pune intercity train, Pragati Express, to get Vistadome coach

Mumbai-Pune intercity train, Pragati Express, to get vista dome coach (Representative Photo) |

The Pragati Superfast Express, a daily Intercity Express train plying between Pune and Mumbai via Panvel is all set back in a new avatar with Vistadome coach.

The Pragati Express service was suspended in March 2020 due to a nationwide lockdown.

The current occupancy of Vistadome coaches operated by Central Railways (CR) in different trains on the Mumbai-Pune route is 100 per cent. Hence, CR has decided to add one Vistadome coach in this train from July 25.

CR officials said that the railways has decided to restore the services of PuneMumbai-Pune Pragati Express and the conversion of old coaches into LHB coaches along with Vistadome coaches from July 25.

With the introduction of Vistadome coaches in Pragati Express, the CR now has four trains running with Vistadome coaches – MumbaiMadgaon Janshatabdi Express, Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express, Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen and MumbaiPune Pragati Express.

The trains will run with one Vistadome Coach, one AC chair car, 11 second class chair car (five fully reserved, four unreserved, one for season ticket holders) and one ladies coach (54 seats for lady season ticket holders and 54 reserved seats for ladies) and one general second class, including the guard’s brake van.

This train was inaugurated on May 17, 1996, as an alternative to the most popular train in this sector, the Deccan Queen. It is one of the six point-to-point express trains meant for intercity travel between Mumbai and Pune that carry thousands of regular commuters. The other five being the Sinhagad Express, Deccan Queen, Deccan Express, Indrayani Express, and the Intercity Express.