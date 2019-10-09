Mumbai-Pune Expressway to remain closed for two hours today

On Wednesday, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will remain closed for two hours between 12 noon to 2 pm as Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation to undertake repair and construction work.

According to Mid-Day, Pune-bound carriageway of the expressway will be closed for vehicles as there is some repair and construction work undertaken by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). On Tuesday, the State Highway police issued a notification mentioning that smaller vehicles going towards Pune during the two-hour blockade will be diverted via Kalamboli and Uran bypass road. The heavy vehicles will be asked to halt on the sides, till the road is re-opened at 2 pm.

As the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will remain closed for two hours, vehicles coming from Mumbai via expressway will be diverted from Kusgaon toll plaza to the Pune-Mumbai Highway. According to Latestly, during the closure period, all heavy vehicles will be stopped at Khalapur and Kusgaon toll plazas. On September 26 as well, owing to repair and construction work undertaken by the MSRDC.