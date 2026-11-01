Mumbai Protest In Support Of Rahul Gandhi Held Outside CSMT Despite Police Denying Permission | IANS

Mumbai: A protest was held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai in support of Rahul Gandhi's ongoing protest at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. Mumbai Police had not granted permission for the demonstration.

DCP Manish Kalwania told The Free Press Journal that no case had been registered against anyone in connection with the protest so far. Social activist Tushar Gandhi could not attend the demonstration due to health issues.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: The ‘Hum Bharat Ke Log’ organisation’s planned ‘Tiranga Constitution Satyagraha’ march, led by Tushar Gandhi to protest alleged vote theft and protect democracy and the Constitution, could not be held as Mumbai Police denied permission. Opposition leaders and workers from the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party and CPI gathered near Sir Pherozeshah Mehta’s statue outside the BMC headquarters at CSMT, raising slogans against the central government.Samajwadi Party state president Abu Asim Azmi says, “This is symbolic, and the protest will see the participation of lakhs of people. You saw how the entire INDIA bloc stood together in Delhi. I am sad to say that democracy has ended in this country. Raising your voice against the oppression and injustice faced by people has become difficult. This is something that used to happen even during the British era...” — IANS (@ians_india) November 1, 2026

Actress Kunika Lal Questions Protest Restrictions

Actress Kunika Lal, speaking at the protest, said, "There is no need for permission to protest. Is this British rule? What happened to Imran Khan was wrong. He was targeted because he is a Bollywood star. When Modi travels abroad, he also meets the Indian diaspora, doesn't he?"

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Abu Azmi Calls Off Demonstration

The protest was called off by Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, who announced that the demonstration at CSMT would end. "We are ending this movement here. If the police file cases against the children, it could ruin their careers. Therefore, we are concluding the protest here," Azmi said.

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