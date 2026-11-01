 Mumbai Protest In Support Of Rahul Gandhi Held Outside CSMT Despite Police Denying Permission
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Mumbai Protest In Support Of Rahul Gandhi Held Outside CSMT Despite Police Denying Permission

A demonstration supporting Rahul Gandhi's Delhi protest was held at Mumbai's CSMT without police permission. Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi called off the gathering, citing concerns that possible cases against young protesters could affect their careers. DCP Manish Kalwania said no case had been registered so far. Social activist Tushar Gandhi was absent due to health issues.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Sunday, November 01, 2026, 08:35 PM IST
Mumbai Protest In Support Of Rahul Gandhi Held Outside CSMT Despite Police Denying Permission
Mumbai Protest In Support Of Rahul Gandhi Held Outside CSMT Despite Police Denying Permission | IANS

Mumbai: A protest was held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai in support of Rahul Gandhi's ongoing protest at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. Mumbai Police had not granted permission for the demonstration.

DCP Manish Kalwania told The Free Press Journal that no case had been registered against anyone in connection with the protest so far. Social activist Tushar Gandhi could not attend the demonstration due to health issues.

Actress Kunika Lal Questions Protest Restrictions

Actress Kunika Lal, speaking at the protest, said, "There is no need for permission to protest. Is this British rule? What happened to Imran Khan was wrong. He was targeted because he is a Bollywood star. When Modi travels abroad, he also meets the Indian diaspora, doesn't he?"

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Abu Azmi Calls Off Demonstration

The protest was called off by Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, who announced that the demonstration at CSMT would end. "We are ending this movement here. If the police file cases against the children, it could ruin their careers. Therefore, we are concluding the protest here," Azmi said.

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