Mumbai Protest In Support Of Rahul Gandhi Held Outside CSMT Despite Police Denying Permission

Mumbai: A protest was held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai in support of Rahul Gandhi's ongoing protest at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. Mumbai Police had not granted permission for the demonstration.
DCP Manish Kalwania told The Free Press Journal that no case had been registered against anyone in connection with the protest so far. Social activist Tushar Gandhi could not attend the demonstration due to health issues.
Actress Kunika Lal Questions Protest Restrictions
Actress Kunika Lal, speaking at the protest, said, "There is no need for permission to protest. Is this British rule? What happened to Imran Khan was wrong. He was targeted because he is a Bollywood star. When Modi travels abroad, he also meets the Indian diaspora, doesn't he?"
Also Watch:
Abu Azmi Calls Off Demonstration
The protest was called off by Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, who announced that the demonstration at CSMT would end. "We are ending this movement here. If the police file cases against the children, it could ruin their careers. Therefore, we are concluding the protest here," Azmi said.
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/