Mumbai: Prostitution racket busted in Goregaon; 3 held, 8 women rescued

Mumbai: Continuing its crackdown on the flesh trade operating out of the city, the Goregaon police raided a spa and unearthed a prostitution racket on Link Road on Thursday night.

Accoding to the police, on a tip-off that a prostitution racket was being run on the pretext of massage services at Arya Spa Centre on Link Road in Goregaon (W), a decoy customer was sent to strike a deal. In the raid, the cops arrested three persons and rescued eight women.

The crackdown on illegal bars and prostitution racket was launched by additional commissioner of police (north) Dilip Sawant, who constituted a special team, led by Mohan Dahikar, deputy commissioner of police (zone 11).

Talking to the reporters, a senior police official said, “The spa management was running a prostitution racket under the garb of massage services. We have arrested three people, including the manager, the owner and an office boy.

They were booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA). Further investigations are under way. Rs11,300 was also seized.”

In a similar crackdown in the past, the Anti-Narcotics Cell had raided the Night Lovers Bar and Restaurant at Andheri-Kurla Road in Andheri (E) in the wee hours of July 21.

In the raid, 25 persons, including the cashier, manager, barman and six stewards, were nabbed. Also, 15 customers from the popular Andheri bar were caught. The police had rescued 14 women and recovered Rs46,430 in cash. They were booked relevant sections, said the police.