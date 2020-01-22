Mumbai: Prostitution racket busted 2 foreign students rescued from Andheri 3-star hotel

Mumbai: In its crackdown against the illegal prostitution rackets running in the city, the Social Service (SS) branch of the Mumbai police has arrested a Bollywood casting director and a production manager for allegedly running a sex racket. Three women, including a small-time actress and model while the two are foreign nationals, who had come for education, were rescued.

According to the SS branch officer, the two foreign national women are from Turkmenistan and came to India on a student's visa, they were studying Arts in a Pune college.

The girl had come to the city to look for a work opportunity in the Bollywood were they met the accused, who told her they need to make a compromise if they want to work in Bollywood.

The SS branch received an information about alleged sex racket run by Naved Sharif Ahmed Akhtar, 26, a production manager and Naveed Sadiq Sayyad, 22, a casting director, who on the pretext of coordination with actors and models runs a prostitution racket. The duo allegedly help the women to get roles in films and in ads. They convinced them and ran a prostitution racket.

On a tip-off, they laid a trap at a three-star Imperial Palace hotel in Andheri (E) and raided the hotel after sending a decoy customer. Akhtar and Sayyad were arrested for allegedly pimping out three girls for Rs40,000 each. The two are arrested under the sections of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act.