Mumbai: Proposed BMC And MHADA Land Allotments To Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal Face Fresh Objections

Objections have been raised against the proposed allotment of BMC and MHADA land to Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal over concerns about public access | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 23: The proposed allotment of public land and sports facilities owned by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal has come under fresh scrutiny, with activists questioning the move.

The proposals involve the BMC's 12-acre Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sports Complex in Andheri (West), proposed to be handed over to Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal for 10 years under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, and two MHADA-owned open plots in Juhu and D.N. Nagar, allotted to the institution for three years on a caretaker and beautification basis.

The Juhu allotment includes Lokmanya Tilak Udyan, a public garden maintained by the BMC, while part of the D.N. Nagar plot earmarked for an edutainment theme park has also been included.

Activist Raises Objections

RTI activist Anil Galgali has submitted objections to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the BMC and MHADA, urging them to reconsider both allotments. He argued that public gardens, playgrounds and open spaces are community assets that should remain freely accessible to all citizens.

Handing them over to a private institution, he said, could eventually restrict public access and defeat the purpose for which the lands were reserved. Galgali contended that the proposed allotments are against the public interest and undermine the principle of safeguarding public property.

BJP Leaders Differ On Proposal

Earlier, Mumbai BJP president and MLA Ameet Satam had publicly opposed the proposed allotments, raising concerns over handing public land to a private institution.

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Meanwhile, BJP MLC Amrish Patel, president and trustee of Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal, denied any irregularities, saying the institution was selected through the BMC's transparent Request for Proposal (RFP) process.

He said the Mandal, which runs educational institutions with over 52,000 students, faces an acute shortage of sports infrastructure in Mumbai.

"The land will be used solely to develop sports facilities for students. There will be no construction, and the plots will be used exclusively for sports activities," Patel said.

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