 Mumbai: Prompt MMRDA Response Avert Potential Cave-In During Metro Line 7A Tunnelling At P&T Colony; Residents Alerted
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Prompt MMRDA Response Avert Potential Cave-In During Metro Line 7A Tunnelling At P&T Colony; Residents Alerted

Mumbai: Prompt MMRDA Response Avert Potential Cave-In During Metro Line 7A Tunnelling At P&T Colony; Residents Alerted

Metro Line 7A is an extension of the operational Metro Line 7, which currently runs from Andheri (East) to Dahisar (East).

Bhalchandra ChorghadeUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 05:56 PM IST
article-image
Quick Action by MMRDA Prevents Cave-In After Massive Hole Seen During Metro Line 7A Tunnelling at P&T Colony | FPJ

Prompt response from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) helped avert a probable cave-in when a massive hole appeared during the tunnelling work for the Metro Line 7A at P&T Colony in Sahar. The issue was brought to notice by local residents who alerted the authorities after they saw the hole growing in size right outside residential buildings on Friday night.

“During the tunnelling work of Metro line 7A at P&T Colony in Sahar, an underground cavity and weak local soil strata were encountered unexpectedly. These conditions were not identified or analysed prior to the tunnelling activities taking place on the road surface in P&T Colony. Upon discovering this issue, the tunnelling operations using Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) were halted immediately and the subsided soil portion was addressed through grouting and concreting. As a safety measure, residents of nearby buildings were promptly relocated to hotel rooms in the vicinity of the colony,” a senior MMRDA official said.

Read Also
Cracks On Mumbai's Atal Setu: MMRDA Imposes ₹1 Cr Fine On Contractor, Seeks Action Plan To Rectify...
article-image

“Following the completion of the concreting process, tunnelling work will resume only after ensuring the stability of the soil and the effectiveness of the cement grouting in the area. It is important to highlight that no individual or property was harmed during this incident, and every precaution is being taken to prevent any further cave-ins,” the official added.

Read Also
Mumbai: MMRDA Fines Contractor Strabag ₹1 Crore For Cracks On Atal Setu Approach Road; RTI Exposes...
article-image

Adv. Godfrey Pimenta, Trustee of Watchdog Foundation said, “Even though the MMRDA, through the contractor has immediately taken action in filing the large cave-in, but as a precautionary measure, the Authority should immediately conduct an inspection of the Metro Line 7A from Western Express Highway up to T2 Terminal, where the route of Metro Line is underground.”

FPJ Shorts
IIT Kanpur Launches SATHEE ICAR Platform to Support Students Preparing for Agriculture Entrance Exams
IIT Kanpur Launches SATHEE ICAR Platform to Support Students Preparing for Agriculture Entrance Exams
Nagarjuna’s Convention Hall Demolished In Hyderabad, Actor To Take Legal Action: 'No Notice Was Issued Prior'
Nagarjuna’s Convention Hall Demolished In Hyderabad, Actor To Take Legal Action: 'No Notice Was Issued Prior'
Hero Motors Files DRHP For ₹900 Crore IPO: Fresh Issue And OFS Breakdown
Hero Motors Files DRHP For ₹900 Crore IPO: Fresh Issue And OFS Breakdown
This Chemotherapy Can Shrink Tumor Before Surgery And Boost Survival Rate; Know More
This Chemotherapy Can Shrink Tumor Before Surgery And Boost Survival Rate; Know More

Metro Line 7A is an extension of the operational Metro Line 7, which currently runs from Andheri (East) to Dahisar (East). This southern extension will directly connect Andheri (East) to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), providing a seamless travel experience for airport-bound passengers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Prompt MMRDA Response Avert Potential Cave-In During Metro Line 7A Tunnelling At P&T Colony;...

Mumbai: Prompt MMRDA Response Avert Potential Cave-In During Metro Line 7A Tunnelling At P&T Colony;...

Mumbai: CREDAI-MCHI And Japan To Ink Deal For Knowledge Transfer And Business Collaboration In Real...

Mumbai: CREDAI-MCHI And Japan To Ink Deal For Knowledge Transfer And Business Collaboration In Real...

Mira-Bhayandar Cyber Fraud: 44-Year-Old Director At Global Firm Duped Of ₹40.70 Lakh In...

Mira-Bhayandar Cyber Fraud: 44-Year-Old Director At Global Firm Duped Of ₹40.70 Lakh In...

Mira-Bhayandar: MLA Geeta Jain To Hold Mega Job Fair In Mira Road On Sunday

Mira-Bhayandar: MLA Geeta Jain To Hold Mega Job Fair In Mira Road On Sunday

Central Railway Inaugurates Sonali Iyengar’s Sculptures Of Ganpati & Hanuman At CSMT, Celebrating...

Central Railway Inaugurates Sonali Iyengar’s Sculptures Of Ganpati & Hanuman At CSMT, Celebrating...