Mumbai: Probe into cheating case involving ex-mayor Kishori Pednekar begins

Former Mayor Kishori Pednekar | PTI

Mumbai: The Nirmal Nagar police in Bandra has initiated an investigation with a special team of officers in the case against former Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar and three others. As per the FIR filed on Saturday, it is alleged that they have acquired flats built under the Maharashtra government's Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) at Worli.

Police sources said it is likely they would be summoned, but for now, only the paperwork has begun. “There are several documents from 2017-18 that we now have with us. They will be examined and if the allegations made match our evaluation, action will be initiated,” said a police officer. He added forensic experts may also be involved in the evaluation at a later stage.

“Moreover, there is also a leave and license agreement exchanged between the parties which shall also be accessed and evaluated to find its authenticity,” he said.

The complainant in the case is Uday Pingle, an SRA official who alleged that the documents were forged to acquire the flats located in Gomata Janata SRA Society.

The FPJ has a copy of the FIR, which further alleges that the property in Gomata Society, which was acquired in the name of Gangaram Boga, was mentioned as Ms Pednekar's property in the 2017 polls of the BMC.

