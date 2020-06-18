Mumbai: Private hospitals not to admit asymptomatic

Mumbai: Amidst complaints with regard to the non-availability of beds, the Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday instructed the private hospitals not to admit patients without any symptoms of coronavirus. This was necessary as corona 'positive' patients have to struggle to get the beds while patients without symptoms occupy oxygen and ICU beds. Since they get admission on the basis of lab reports, Tope said henceforth lab reports will not be shared directly with the patients; municipal officers have been tasked to keep an eye on this. ''It has come to our notice that private hospitals admit patients without Covid symptoms and charge them a hefty amount.

Result: Genuine coronavirus patients have to move helter-skelter to secure beds. Therefore, it has been decided not to share lab reports directly with the patients,'' explained Tope. On complaints with regard to non availability of ambulances, the Minister said BMC will deploy about 10 ambulances in every ward. the state government has requested the Centre to supply Remdesivir and Tocilizumab injections at the earliest as reports suggest their application helps in speedy recovery of coronavirus patients. The state government has also urged the Centre to supply 500 ventilators for rural hospitals.