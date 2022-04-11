Mumbai: Priest dies of electrocution at ISKCON temple in Juhu, contractor held

In a tragic incident, a 34-year-old priest died of electrocution at ISKCON temple in Juhu on Sunday during the Ram Navmi function. The deceased priest, Pradyumna Das, tried to turn the fan at his side during a function amid scorching heat, when he was electrocuted to death and fell down. Meanwhile, the Juhu police arrested and booked the contractor at ISKCON temple for causing death due to negligence.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8 pm when Das and other priests had visited the lawn behind the temple, where food was arranged for the devotees. Since it was very hot on Sunday, Das was trying to rotate the fan's direction, when he allegedly came in contact with a live wire, which was left unattended by the contractor, Tejraj Kashyap, whereas in charge of lighting at the temple.

Eyewitnesses of the incident claimed that as soon as Das collapsed, he was rushed to the Nidhi Hospital in Andheri, where he was declared dead on admission due to the electrocution. Preliminary probe revealed the role of contractor's negligence and Kashyap was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Meanwhilw, a post-mortem was conducted at the civic-run Cooper Hospital on Sunday.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 09:06 PM IST