Mumbai Press Club condemns BJP MLA Parag Shah's derogatory remark

Mumbai: The Mumbai Press Club has condemmed BJP MLA Parag Shah's derogatory remarks on journalist. Shah had used the words like 'chai-biscuit journalists' and 'HMV,' in his tweets which he deleted later on. Post the backlash, Shah has also apologised for the same on twitter.

"The club has noted an extremely derogatory tweet by MLA Parag Shah on 1 November, which includes references to 'chai-biscuit journalists' and 'HMV.' The club condemns the use of disgraceful language and calls on @Dev_Fadnavis to ensure that their party members behave responsibly," the Mumbai Press club took to twitter.

Earlier Fadnavis had slammed the opposition & '5' journalists for running a 'fake narrative' on Maharashtra losing mega projects. However, he did not disclose the names of these five journalists. DyCM’s outburst came in the wake of an attack from the Thackeray camp leaders, including Aaditya Thackeray, Bhaskar Jadhav, and Sushama Andhare, against the Shinde Fadnavis government on a range of issues, including key projects going out of Maharashtra.

As our leader Hon DCM Shri @Dev_Fadnavis ji said there are only 4-5 HMV Journalists, we do not doubt the integrity of others & all Journalists.

We never intend to hurt anyones sentiments. — Parag Shah (@ParagShahBJP) November 1, 2022

Fadnavis slams opposition and journalists for running fake narrative

On Monday, Fadnavis had slammed the opposition and about four to five journalists for running a fake narrative that Maharashtra had lost five major investments to Gujarat and other states after the Shiv Sena BJP came to power. He had termed those five journalists as HMVs (His Master’s Voices).

