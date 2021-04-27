Mumbai: Pregnant woman stages her own kidnapping to visit sister

Mumbai: A pregnant woman was rescued from Rajasthan, who allegedly staged her own kidnapping only to flee to her sister's place as her husband was not allowing her to do so. Samta Nagar police officials said that the woman was having a few marital problems with her husband and was upset after he went for a shoot because of which she plotted her own kidnap and went to her sister's place. She was rescued within 24 hours.

The 24-year-old woman, who is heavily pregnant, had met her husband last year through social media and soon got married during last year's lockdown. The woman, who was based in Patna at that time, was a small-time artist in Bhojpuri films, before getting married to her husband, who too is in the film industry. The newly wed couple stayed with the husband's family in Kandivali (E), where they often got into heated arguments, but never violent.

The woman's husband had left for a shooting assignment at Benaras on April 4, after having a huge fight over not travelling alone. Her in-laws also suggested her to always be accompanied by one of her sister-in-law, if she wanted to step out. An investigating officer, Abhimanyu Jadhav said, "On the evening of April 23, a minor and her father came to the police station, claiming that two uniform-clad women took their daughter-in-law for not wearing a mask in their vehicle. The minor said that the woman was taken from Lokhandwala Circle in a white car, however, no such incident was recorded in any of the CCTV cameras."

Police enquired with the minor as to what she saw, but she kept reiterating the same story of her being kidnapped. After hours of enquiry, the minor was quizzed by Dr. DS Swami, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 12), wherein she spilled the beans and said that the woman had gone to visit her sister. Another officer, Siddharam Mhetre said, "The woman had stepped out with her minor sister-in-law on the pretext of withdrawing money from the ATM. She then asked the minor to keep mum if she wanted to see the baby alive and lie to her parents, claiming that she was kidnapped. On the basis of the information, police traced her location in the night to Baroda, which was moving along the railway line, and a team was dispatched to bring her back."

Samta Nagar Police had alerted the Railway Police Force (RPF) between Kota and Delhi, and the woman was finally rescued by the RPF at Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. She said that she was enroute to her sister's place in Ludhiana and had not anticipated that her stunt would blow out of proportion. She was brought back to the city and counseled by the police.