Mumbai: Pradnya Satav, Mukul Wasnik and Avinash Pande contenders for RS by-poll

Congress MP Rajeev Satav’s wife Pradnya Satav, former MP Mukul Wasnik and leader Avinash Pande are the three leading contenders for the nomination in the byelection to the Rajya Sabha. The Election Commission, on Thursday, announced a by-election following Satav’s death due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The polling is slated for October 4.

Satav’s seat fell vacant after his untimely death on May 16, 2021. The newly elected member will have tenure up to April 2, 2026. Satav was elected to the upper house in 2020.

Satav’s wife, Pradnya, was recently appointed as the vice president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. She is active in the Hingoli district politics.

Wasnik, who was the union minister for social justice and empowerment, had represented the Ramtek constituency from 2009 to 2014. He is currently the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee and the party’s Dalit face.

As far as Pande is concerned, he was a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council and also held the post of the AICC in-charge of Rajasthan.

A MPCC office bearer told the Free Press Journal, “There are a couple of others who have expressed their desire for party nomination. The MPCC will discuss various names and a list will be sent to the party high command to take a final call.”

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 11:43 PM IST