Mumbai: Power outage hits city, discoms struggle as complaints pour in

Power fluctuations and outages were reported from several parts of Mumbai and its metropolitan region including Navi Mumbai, Thane, Vasai-Virar and Pen. There were a flurry of complaints posted on social media tagging power distributing companies of BEST Undertaking, Tata Power, Adani Electricity and MSEDCL; but automated responses is what complainants got.

In many areas across the city and suburbs power consumers complained of power outages that ranged from a few minutes to even 5-6 hours. These areas included Dadar, Tardeo, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Malad, Borivali, Chembur, Versova, Andheri, Kandivali, Sion, Tilak Nagar and many other localities whose consumers belonged to the above power distributors.

In south Mumbai, where BEST undertaking supplies, they received more than 60 complaints of power outage and meter boxes affecting supply due to water logging. The BEST officials said that these are being addressed with the limited staff owing to Covid-19. The BEST supplies to 10.50 lakh consumers between Colaba and Sion/Mahim.

Likewise the suburbs were also affected by power outages. Tata Power received several complaints on their social media handles which were responded to by automated messages and later some of them informed that the complaint was resolved after 5-6 hours. The Tata Power supplied to over 6 lakh consumers spread across Mumbai island city and suburbs.

For instance one consumer G Chandwani reported about the outage along with a consumer ID number stating ‘No power since 5 hours. Please resolve on priority’. For this Tata Power’s automated message responded. Similarly another consumer J Sheth complained on his social media handle that ‘there has been no electricity for 5 hours. What’s the issue? Why is it taking so long?’. When asked about the status of the number of power outage complaints arising out of cyclone Tauktae; TPC didn’t respond.

In the western suburbs, the 27 lakh Adani electricity Mumbai Limited too faced problems. The power distributor did not mention the number of complaints of power outages, despite many taking social media to get in touch with them. An AEML spokesperson said, “To ensure the continuity of power supply and mitigate any disruptions owing to the cyclone and heavy rain, AEML took all necessary precautions. Our specialized Quick Response Teams were on standby and ensured, wherever there were power disruption complaints, the supply was restored with the minimum interruption.”

The MMR too was heavily affected. Sources in MSEDCL said that due to the cyclone, 6.73 lakh consumers faced power outages throughout the day. “Our engineers and staff worked hard and ensured that by 2pm, power supply of around 4.14 lakh consumers was restored,” said a spokesperson from MSEDCL. Due to the heavy rains, feeder systems had tripped, supply was affected after a tree collapsed on the cables and junction boxes and they even disconnected supply as precautionary measure in areas where there was water logging.