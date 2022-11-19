Mumbai: Possibility of many girls missing due to love jihad, says Maha minister Lodha amid Delhi murder |

Mumbai: Amid the raging controversy over the Shraddha Walkar death case, the Maharashtra Minister of Women and Child Welfare Mr Mangal Prabhat Lodha expressed the possibility that many young women in the state may have gone missing due to love jihad.

He said that a special team will be appointed to search for the missing girls and women in this background. ‘’The Maharashtra State Women’s Commission should appoint a special team to find out what is the current situation of girls who have lost contact with their original families after marriage,’’ he said.

Mr Lodha said that Maharashtra will not be allowed to become Afghanistan

‘’Everyone knows what has happened in Afghanistan. At the time of partition, everyone thought that the terrorists left Afghanistan. But some of these people stayed there. Everyone knows what these people did together later. Bangladeshis and Rohingyas have started coming here in large numbers. They will have to be stopped,’’ he noted.