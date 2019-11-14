Mumbai: Portion of Tilak bridge falls, BMC still preparing contract for its repairs

On Wednesday, a small portion of Tilak bridge in Dadar fell onto the road below. Tilak bridge is has been marked in major repairs category in a structural audit report.

According to Mid-Day, no one was injured in the incident, which occurred on the east side of Dadar towards Hindu Colony, the area was barricaded and traffic halted for some time. The incident took place on Wednesday at 2 pm, a small portion of a slab on the lower side of the bridge fell on the road.

The bridge has been in the major repair category, so the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was preparing a contract for its repairs. Gajanan Bellale, assistant commissioner of F North ward told the Mid-Day, "Around 1 square metre of a slab fell in the afternoon. Officials from Bridges Department and structural auditors went to the spot to examine it." This bridge has always been in a poor condition and requires attention of civic authorities. It was built in 1923 by the British.